Coco Gauff powers past Ann Li to reach Madrid Open fourth round

MADRID: World No. 4 Coco Gauff defeated fellow American Ann Li with a commanding 6-2, 6-3 victory at the Madrid Open on Saturday.

The 21-year-old Gauff needed just over an hour to secure the win, a stark contrast to her first-round battle against Dayana Yastremska, where she fought back from a set down to prevail in three sets.

This marks Gauff’s best career performance at the Madrid Open, having also reached the fourth round in 2022 and 2024.

"I played better today," Gauff said in her post-match interview. "[I was] more comfortable and trying to be more aggressive but playing with margin."

The American star looked sharp throughout the match, striking 10 winners and winning 73 percent of points on her first serve.

Up next, Gauff faces a high-profile clash with Olympic champion Belinda Bencic.

Earlier in the day, Bencic overcame a tough challenge from Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia, eventually prevailing 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(2) after more than three hours on court. Bencic staged an impressive comeback, saving a 1-4 deficit in the third set to reach the last 16.

Gauff and Bencic have split their four previous meetings, with each winning twice. They have already faced off twice in 2025, with Gauff winning at the Australian Open before Bencic evened the score at Indian Wells.

Should Gauff advance, a potential quarter-final blockbuster against rising star Mirra Andreeva awaits.

The 17-year-old Russian also secured her spot in the fourth round on Saturday and looms as a major threat in the bottom half of the draw, which is topped by World No. 2 and defending champion Iga Swiatek.

The stage is set for an exciting second week in the Spanish capital.