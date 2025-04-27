Former New Zealand captain lauds Babar Azam's batting mastery

Former New Zealand captain and Karachi Kings player Kane Williamson has opened up about the Pakistani cricketer who has left a lasting impression on him over the years.

In a recent interview with a local sports platform, Williamson expressed his admiration for star batter Babar Azam.

"I've only been here for a couple of days, so I'm still enjoying watching everybody play. But having faced Pakistan frequently over the years, I've always enjoyed watching Babar bat. He’s an amazing player, and a beautiful player to watch," Williamson said. "He's one that I've always enjoyed."

The 34-year-old also shared his perspective on the ongoing criticism surrounding the strike rates of Pakistan’s Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan in T20 cricket.

Addressing the debate about strike rates and batting approaches in the modern T20 format, Williamson emphasised the importance of adapting to the team’s needs.

"It's all about what the team requires and trying to win games for your team," he explained.

"As we've seen in the PSL, there have been scores of 230, but we've also seen scores around 140 and 130. You have to be adaptable, and ultimately, it's about your role in the team that contributes to its best performance. Whether it's scoring quickly on some days or playing more conservatively, as long as it's geared towards winning games for your side, that's what's important," he added.

The right-handed batter also praised Pakistan’s depth in fast bowling, highlighting two pacers in particular who have stood out over the years.

"Pakistan has always had great depth in fast bowlers, which has been a strength of their cricket. There are many threats," he said.

"Shaheen has been incredible, especially with the new ball. Then there's Haris Rauf, who’s been a fantastic performer for Pakistan for a long time. These two bowlers have done really well," he concluded.