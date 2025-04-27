Iga Swiatek outclass Linda Noskova to reach Madrid Open last 16

Poland's Iga Swiatek reacts during her round of 32 match against Czech Republic's Linda Noskova at Park Manzanares in Madrid on April 26, 2025. — Rueters

MADRID: Iga Swiatek extended her winning streak at the Madrid Open to eight matches, defeating Linda Noskova 6-4, 6-2 in the Round of 32 at Park Manzanares on Saturday.

The world number 2 and defending champion from Poland avenged her loss to Noskova at the 2024 Australian Open with a clinical performance, booking her spot in the last 16.

The first set saw a dramatic moment at 5-4, where Noskova led 0-30 on Swiatek's serve.

However, the Polish star showed resilience, battling back to win the set 6-4. Noskova fought hard but couldn't break Swiatek's focus, who ultimately took the set.

Swiatek broke Noskova in the opening game of the second set and never looked back, dominating the rest of the set 6-2. The match concluded after 1 hour and 17 minutes of play.

"I’m happy with my focus and my attitude today," Swiatek said after her win.

"It wasn’t easy at the beginning, but I’m happy I just kept calm, even when Linda broke me. It was a good match for sure."

Swiatek acknowledged the intensity of her rivalry with Noskova, emphasizing the high level of competition whenever they face each other.

"Every match that [Noskova and I] played was really with high intensity, and really good quality," she said.

"I knew it’s going to be a challenge, but I just kept being focused on myself. And we kind of know each other’s game. ... I’m happy that I was more solid at the end," she added.

For the unversed, in the next round, Swiatek will face 13th seed Diana Shnaider of Russia, who secured a dominant 6-0, 6-0 victory over Anastasija Sevastova.