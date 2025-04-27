Eubank Jr edges Conor Benn in historic family rivalry

Chris Eubank Jr reacts during his middleweight fight against Conor Benn Action at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 26, 2025. —Reuters

LONDON: Chris Eubank Jr narrowly defeated Conor Benn in a thrilling 12-round contest at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, as one of Britain’s most highly anticipated boxing matchups delivered fireworks from start to finish. The crowd erupted with excitement as all three judges scored the bout 116-112 in favor of Eubank Jr.

This long-awaited grudge match carried decades of baggage, reigniting the fierce family rivalry that began 35 years ago when their fathers, Chris Eubank Sr and Nigel Benn, first squared off in the ring.

In a remarkable twist, Eubank Jr arrived at the venue arm-in-arm with his father, following years of public alienation.

"I'm happy to have this man back with me," Eubank Jr said, pointing to his father during his post-fight interview. "We upheld the family name, onwards and upwards."

The fight itself lived up to the hype, with both boxers relentlessly launching attacks from the opening bell, refusing to take a step back. Despite the ferocity, neither fighter could land a knockout blow.

Eubank’s composure and tactical brilliance at 35 years old ultimately proved decisive, securing him the win in a razor-close encounter.

For Benn, 28, the loss marked the first defeat of his professional career, bringing his record to 23-1. Despite the setback, he displayed immense heart and power throughout the fight.

Reflecting on the bout, Benn admitted, "I felt like it was a close fight. I'm not going to say 'yeah, I should have won that' — I've got to watch it back. It was close."

Following the brutal contest, Eubank was taken to the hospital for precautionary checks, with Benn suggesting that his rival may have suffered a jaw injury.

The fight contract stipulates a two-fight deal, meaning fans could be treated to a highly anticipated rematch later this year.

After the electric scenes in North London, a return clash between these two fierce rivals now seems inevitable.