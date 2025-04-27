'Will give England heaps of problems,' former legend lauds Indian pace trio

Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah of India chat during day four of the Third Test match in the series between Australia and India at Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 29, 2018 in Melbourne. — AFP

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has expressed strong confidence in the capabilities of India’s pace trio—Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj—heading into their five-match Test series against England in June.

This series, marking the start of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle, follows India's recent Champions Trophy triumph but comes after their disappointing 3-1 series loss to Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

India's pace attack faced significant challenges during their previous Test series in Australia. Both Shami and Bumrah struggled with injuries, while Siraj’s poor form led to his exclusion from the Champions Trophy squad.

However, Siraj has made a strong return in the ongoing IPL, claiming 12 wickets in eight matches, signaling his readiness for the upcoming series. Bumrah and Shami have also recovered from their respective injuries.

Shastri, speaking in The ICC Review, praised the trio’s potential, stating, "With Siraj, Jasprit, and Mohammed Shami, these three—if they are fully fit—will give England heaps of problems. It’s a quality, top-class pace attack when you get these three fit."

He also highlighted Siraj's comeback, saying, "I'm glad he was hurt after being left out of the Champions Trophy. That’s what you want, for him to go back to the drawing board and return the way he has. There's a spring in his stride, the pace is up there, and he means business game after game."

Bumrah, who missed the end of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and the entire Champions Trophy due to injury, has shown signs of recovery in the IPL.

The former legend emphasised the importance of managing Bumrah’s workload during the England tour, saying, "I would be very, very careful with Bumrah. I would give him two Test matches at a time and then wait for the break. Ideally, make him play four."

"You’ll be tempted to make him play five if he starts off in great form, but it's important to monitor how his body pulls up. He should be the first to say if he needs a break," he added.

Shami, who returned to international cricket just before the Champions Trophy after recovering from a knee injury sustained during the 2023 Cricket World Cup Final, is also expected to play a key role in the series.

His absence was felt during the Border-Gavaskar series, where India lacked a senior pacer alongside Bumrah.

The 62-year-old commented on Shami’s readiness: "You’ll have to see how he’s bowling in the nets, but I think there's enough experience there for him to start off. The fact that he puts his hand up and says, 'I'm available for that first Test match' means he knows his fitness levels."

"He’s a workhorse. I’ve known Shami for a long time. If he puts his mind to it, he’ll get there. And the fact that Siraj and Jasprit are performing so well provides the motivation Shami needs to step up," he added.

It is pertinent to mention that the five-match Test series between England and India is set to begin at Headingley in Leeds on June 20, with subsequent matches scheduled at Edgbaston, Lord's, Old Trafford, and The Oval.