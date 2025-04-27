PCB likely to reschedule two PSL 10 matches

Multan Sultans' Michael Bracewell celebrates after taking wicket during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match against Lahore Qalandars in Multan on April 22, 2025. — PCB

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 schedule has likely been revised following a request from the tournament’s broadcasters, resulting in changes to two matches that were originally scheduled to take place in Multan.

The match between Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings, initially set for May 1, will now be held on May 6 at Multan Cricket Stadium.

Similarly, the encounter between Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators, originally planned for May 10, has been moved to May 11. Both matches will now be played as night fixtures under lights.

Sources suggest that these changes were made at the request of the broadcasters, who faced logistical challenges. The PSL management has cooperated by adjusting the schedule accordingly.

One possible reason for the rescheduling could be the expulsion of 23 members from the PSL broadcasting team, following the rise in diplomatic tensions between Pakistan and India.

Although there were discussions about moving the matches from Multan to Lahore, the venue has remained unchanged, with only the dates and timings adjusted.

Multan Cricket Stadium will continue to host the games as originally planned.

As for the ongoing tournament, three-time PSL champions Islamabad United are currently at the top of the points table, having won all five of their matches, with 10 points.

Two-time champions Lahore Qalandars are in second place, with three wins and three defeats from six games, earning 6 points. Karachi Kings are in third, tied with Lahore Qalandars in terms of wins and defeats, but with a lower net run rate of -0.217.

Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators occupy the fourth and fifth spots, each with two wins and 4 points. Multan Sultans are at the bottom of the table, with one win and five losses from six matches, securing just 2 points.