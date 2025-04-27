Denver Nuggets edge Clippers in thrilling Game 4 to even series

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic reacts after not getting a foul call in the second half of game four of round one of the NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Clippers at Intuit Dome on Apr 26, 2025. — Reuters

INGLEWOOD: In a nail-biting finish, the Denver Nuggets defeated the LA Clippers 101-99 in Game 4 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs, leveling the series 2-2.

The game at the Intuit Dome was a back-and-forth battle, with both teams exchanging momentum throughout all four quarters.

The Clippers were led by Kawhi Leonard, who delivered a standout performance with 24 points, nine rebounds, and two assists in 40 minutes of action.

Norman Powell also contributed significantly for Los Angeles, scoring 22 points and grabbing four rebounds, while Ivica Zubac dominated the paint with six points and 12 rebounds.

James Harden added 15 points but struggled to make an impact down the stretch.

Despite the Clippers' efforts, they couldn’t overcome the balanced attack of the Nuggets, who outpaced them in the third quarter with a strong 35-point performance.

Denver kept its composure in the fourth and fended off a late rally from Los Angeles to secure the win.

Golden State star Stephen Curry, who was watching the game intently, reflected on the high stakes.

A Clippers loss would likely push them into the play-in tournament, while a Warriors loss would place them in the same precarious position.

“It’s tense, complex, and very exciting,” Curry said. “It should feel like a Game 7 kind of vibe. You win, and you control your destiny in a guaranteed playoff series. If you lose, you roll the dice.”

As the series now stands tied 2-2, both teams are headed into a pivotal Game 5. Every possession and strategic adjustment will be crucial as the battle for playoff advancement continues.