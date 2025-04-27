Kane Williamson reveals cricketer who inspired him to join PSL 10

Karachi Kings' star batter and former New Zealand captai, Kane Williamson has praised the Pakistan Super League (PSL), describing his experience in Pakistan as "truly delightful."

Williamson revealed that his decision to join the PSL was influenced by positive feedback from several friends, particularly former New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Luke Ronchi.

“I’ve heard a lot of good things about the PSL from many friends, including Ronchi. It felt really good to come to Pakistan, and being part of the league has truly been a delightful experience,” Williamson stated.

Although the right-handed batter missed the first six matches of the ongoing tournament, his arrival is expected to bolster Karachi Kings as they enter the crucial middle phase of the tournament.

He was selected by the Kings in the supplementary category during the PSL 2025 draft.

At 34 years old, Williamson brings a wealth of T20 experience to the team. He has played 93 T20 matches for New Zealand, amassing 2,575 runs at an average of 33.44 and a strike rate of 123.08.

The 34-year-old has also featured in several top-tier T20 leagues worldwide, including the SA20, IPL, Vitality Blast CPL, and the now-defunct Champions League T20.

The Karachi Kings, currently ranked third in the PSL 10 standings with three wins in six matches, will face Multan Sultans in a double-header clash on May 1st in Multan.

Williamson is expected to make his debut in the upcoming match, adding further strength to the Kings' lineup.

Updated Karachi Kings squad for PSL 10:

David Warner (C), Abbas Afridi and Adam Milne, James Vince, Hasan Ali (VC), Khushdil Shah, Shan Masood, Muhammad Irfan Khan and Aamir Jamal, Arafat Minhas, Tim Seifert, Zahid Mahmood, Mir Hamza, Fawad Ali and Riazullah, Omair Bin Yousuf, Kane Williamson, Saad Baig, Mohammad Nabi and Mirza Mamoon, Ben McDermott