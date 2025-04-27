Mustafizur Rahman named in Bangladesh A squad for New Zealand series

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced on Saturday that pace bowler Mustafizur Rahman has been included in the 15-member Bangladesh A squad for the first two one-day matches against New Zealand A, as part of preparations for his return to international cricket.

Mustafizur recently resumed competitive cricket after a period of rest following a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection administered on March 12.

PRP treatment involves injecting a concentrated dose of a patient's own platelets into an injured area to accelerate healing, reduce inflammation, and alleviate pain.

The left-arm seamer made his comeback in the ongoing Dhaka Premier League (DPL), Bangladesh’s premier List A competition, representing Mohammedan Sporting Club during the Super League phase. So far, Mustafizur has played three matches and taken five wickets in the tournament.

"He (Mustafizur) was out of cricket for a while. So we brought him into the A team to make him ready for the upcoming international fixture," BCB chief selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain said.

The Bangladesh A squad features a mix of seasoned players and emerging talents. Alongside Mustafizur, experienced cricketers such as Anamul Haque Bijoy, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, and Mosaddek Hossain Saikat have been included.

"We are expecting the series to be highly competitive and we have also brought some seasoned campaigners like Mossadek and Sohan just to make sure that they are not out of our radar," he said.

Although BCB has not officially named the captain, Cricbuzz understands that Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan is likely to lead the side given his experience and seniority.

New Zealand A are scheduled to arrive in Bangladesh on May 1 for a tour comprising three one-day matches and two four-day games, to be played in Sylhet and Dhaka.

The one-day series will commence on May 5 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium (SICS), with the second and third matches set for May 7 and May 10, respectively.

Following the limited-overs fixtures, the teams will transition to red-ball cricket, with the first four-day match scheduled from May 14-17 in Sylhet.

The series will conclude with the second four-day match at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka from May 21-24.

Bangladesh A Squad (First & Second One-Day Matches):

Parvez Hossain Emon, Md. Naim Sheikh, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Mahidul Islam Bhuiyan, Saif Hasan, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Shamim Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Rejaur Rahman Raja.