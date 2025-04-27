Stephen Curry shines as Warriors edge Rockets to take series lead

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry reacts after making a three point basket against the Houston Rockets during the fourth quarter of game three of first round for the NBA Playoffs at Chase Center on Apr 26, 2025. — Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO: Stephen Curry put on a masterclass performance to lead the Golden State Warriors past the Houston Rockets 104-93 at Chase Center on Sunday, giving the Warriors a 2-1 lead in their first-round playoff series.

Curry scored 36 points, pulled down seven rebounds, and dished out nine assists in 41 minutes, dominating both ends of the court.

Golden State, which trailed 22-18 after the first quarter, regrouped with a 28-point second quarter and maintained control throughout the second half, outscoring Houston 53-44.

Buddy Hield added 17 points off the bench, while Brandin Podziemski contributed 10 points.

Quinten Post anchored the Warriors' defense with 12 rebounds, while Draymond Green and Moses Moody played key roles in limiting the Rockets’ scoring opportunities.

The Rockets stayed competitive through three quarters, but fatigue set in during the final period. Houston managed just 22 points in the fourth, unable to match the Warriors' pace and energy.

Golden State’s defense stood tall, holding the Rockets under 100 points and winning the battle on the boards.

The Warriors' strong finish was met with roaring approval from the Chase Center crowd, as they moved closer to advancing to the next round.

Game 4 is set to be played again at Chase Center, where the Warriors will have the chance to push Houston to the brink of elimination.