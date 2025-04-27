Barcelona edge Real Madrid in extra-time thriller to lift Copa del Rey

Barcelona players pose for a picture with the trophy after winning the Copa del Rey against Real Madrid at Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville on April 27, 2025. — Reuters

SEVILLE: Jules Kounde scored in extra time to seal another Copa del Rey title for Barcelona, as they edged past arch-rivals Real Madrid 3-2 in a thrilling Clasico at Estadio de La Cartuja on Sunday.

Pedro González López (Pedri) opened the scoring for Barcelona in the 28th minute, finishing superbly after a clever cut-back from Lamine Yamal.

Real Madrid responded strongly after Kylian Mbappe came off the bench, firing in a stunning free-kick in the 70th minute to level the score at 1-1. Aurélien Tchouaméni then put Madrid ahead seven minutes later with a composed finish.

However, Barcelona fought back, with Ferran Torres equalizing in the 84th minute after another assist from the impressive Yamal, forcing the match into extra time.

Barcelona were awarded a penalty with seconds left in the injury time, but the decision was overturned following a VAR review.

With the game tied at 2-2, a loose pass from Luka Modric was intercepted by Kounde, who capitalised on the mistake to score the winner, securing victory for Hansi Flick’s side.

"It was a good time to give the fans something to cheer about. Let's enjoy it, but not overdo it because the Champions League semifinals are coming up in a few days," said Ferran Torres, who was named Player of the Match.

This was Barcelona’s third Clasico victory over Real Madrid this season. They previously dominated the Spanish Super Cup final with a 5-2 win in January and thrashed Madrid 4-0 in La Liga back in October.

Barcelona have now extended their record Copa del Rey title haul to 32 and are aiming for a historic quadruple, with the La Liga title also in their sights.