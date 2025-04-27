Nahid Rana joins Peshawar Zalmi squad for PSL 10

Bangladesh pacer Nahid Rana joins Peshawar Zalmi after landing in Lahore on April 27, 2025. — Facebook/PeshawarZalmi

LAHORE: Bangladesh pacer Nahid Rana arrived in Lahore on Sunday night to join Peshawar Zalmi for the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

Zalmi shared a video on their social media platforms showing Rana receiving a warm welcome as he joined the team at their hotel.





The right-arm pacer is yet to make his international debut for Bangladesh in T20Is but brings experience in the 20-over format, having played 17 T20 matches and taken 14 wickets.

In terms of franchise cricket, this will be his second league experience after featuring in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), where he represented Khulna Tigers and Rangpur Riders.

It is pertinent to mention that Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi currently sit fourth on the PSL 10 points table, with two wins and three losses in five matches.

Zalmi recently secured their second victory of the tournament in a low-scoring thriller, thanks to match-winning performances by skipper Babar Azam and Hussain Talat.

Batting first, Lahore Qalandars were bowled out for 129 runs in 19.2 overs, with Sikandar Raza top-scoring with 52 off 37 deliveries, including five fours and three sixes.

Alzarri Joseph starred with the ball for Zalmi, picking up three wickets, while Luke Wood and Hussain Talat claimed two wickets each.

In reply, Peshawar successfully chased down the target in 16.4 overs, led by vital knocks from Babar Azam (56 off 42 balls) and Hussain Talat (51 off 37 balls).

For the unversed, Peshawar Zalmi will play their sixth match of the tournament against Quetta Gladiators on Sunday at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.