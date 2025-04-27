Conor McGregor mocks Anthony Smith after emotional UFC retirement bout

Conor McGregor (Left) is seen arriving to Oscar's Tavern for a surprise appearance for "Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship x Forged Irish Stout" BKFC Ticket Giveaway on January 22, 2025 in Philadelphia and Anthony Smith (Right) is interviewed after his final fight in the UFC after facing Zhang Mingyang of China in a light heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at T-Mobile Center on April 26, 2025 in Kansas City. — AFP/UFC

Former featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor has once again found himself at the center of controversy after mocking Anthony Smith's defeat in what was likely the veteran’s final UFC appearance.

Following Smith’s emotional loss to Zhang Mingyang at the UFC event in Kansas City, McGregor posted a mocking emoji on X (formerly Twitter), appearing to make light of the brutal defeat.

The gesture quickly sparked outrage across the MMA community, with fans and fighters criticizing McGregor’s actions as "classless" and "disrespectful," particularly given the significance of Smith’s potential retirement.

Although McGregor deleted the post within minutes, screenshots had already gone viral, fueling further backlash.

McGregor and Smith have had a strained relationship for more than two years, stemming from a heated war of words that left both fighters at odds. McGregor’s latest jab has only deepened the animosity between them.

Despite the controversy, Anthony Smith remained composed during his post-fight interview, choosing to focus on gratitude rather than negativity. He thanked UFC President Dana White, matchmakers, and the entire staff for their support throughout his career.

"I want to thank Dana (White), Hunter (Campbell), and Sean Shelby for dragging me out of the depths when I was cut from Strikeforce," Smith said.

"All the blue shirts, the security guys, every single staff member down to the makeup ladies — every single one of you made an impact on my life," he added.

Meanwhile, McGregor has been hinting at a sensational return to the UFC, reigniting buzz around a long-anticipated clash with Michael Chandler.

The two fighters recently exchanged cryptic posts on social media, stirring excitement among fans and fueling speculation about their long-delayed showdown.

McGregor has not fought since July 2021, when he suffered a loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. However, he recently posted on X: "IRON MIKE CHANDLER. Unfinished business," signaling his intentions.

Chandler was quick to respond, tweeting: "Unfinished Business Loading…" and later posting on Threads: "Dust off the old contract and add some new ink… I’m ready tomorrow."

For those unversed, McGregor and Chandler previously served as rival coaches on The Ultimate Fighter 31 in 2023, adding another intriguing chapter to their ongoing rivalry.