PSL 10 points table after Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans

Lahore Qalandars' Tom Curran (centre) celebrates dismissing Multan Sultans' Shai Hope during their PSL 10 match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 26, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: Home side Lahore Qalandars secured a five-wicket victory over Multan Sultans in the 16th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

Put into bat first, the Sultans registered a commendable total of 185/3 on the board, courtesy of half-centuries from skipper Mohammad Rizwan and Kamran Ghulam.

Rizwan remained the top-scorer for Sultans with an unbeaten 76 off 48 deliveries, studded with six fours and three sixes, while Ghulam made 52 not out from 31 balls, laced with two fours and four sixes.

For Qalandars, Tom Curran, Haris and Daryl Mitchell could pick up a wicket apiece.

In response, the Qalandars chased down the 186-run target for the loss of five wickets and six balls to spare to secure their third victory in the PSL 10.

Leading the way for the home side was Daryl Mitchell, who top-scored with a 38-ball 64, comprised of four fours and as many sixes.

He was supported by experienced all-rounder Sikandar Raza, who scored an unbeaten 40 off 21 deliveries, laced with two fours and four sixes.

The five-wicket victory helped the two-time champions to replace arch-rivals Karachi Kings in the second position as they now have six points in six matches and a superior net run rate of 0.543.





Teams Matches Wins Losses Points Net Run Rate Islamabad United 5 5 0 10 2.342 Lahore Qalandars 6 3 3 6 0.543 Karachi Kings 5 3 2 6 -0.217 Peshawar Zalmi 5 2 3 4 -0.362 Quetta Gladiators 4 2 2 4 -0.625 Multan Sultans 6 1 5 2 -1.562



Sultans, on the other hand, who suffered fifth defeat in six matches, remained at the bottom with only two points and a negative net run rate of 1.562.

Defending champions Islamabad United remained at the summit of the PSL 10 standings with 10 points in five matches, while Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators are in fourth and fifth positions respectively, having four points each.