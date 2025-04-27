Mohammad Rizwan highlights Sultans’ ‘recurring problem’ after Qalandars defeat

Multan Sultans' Mohammad Rizwan looks on during their PSL 10 match against Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 26, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: Multan Sultans’ captain Mohammad Rizwan on Friday, termed his bowling unit’s inability to bowl consistently well throughout the match as their recurring problem in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

Sultans, placed at the bottom of the standings, registered a formidable total of 185/3 on the board, courtesy of half-centuries from skipper Rizwan and Kamran Ghulam.

The visitors also had a decent start with the ball as they reduced Qalandars to 45/2 in 6.1 overs but a 49-run partnership for the third wicket and a match-winning 89-run stand for the fifth wicket allowed Qalandars to seal the victory.

Meanwhile, Rizwan, while speaking at the post-match presentation, acknowledged that their batting unit yielded a par total but termed fielding errors besides their inability to take wickets at regular intervals as key factors behind their defeat.

"As you know, Shaheen Afridi mentioned at the toss that 150–160 would be a winning score here, and I also believed we had a par total. However, even if you're defending 250, you can’t win matches if you keep dropping catches,” said Rizwan.

“We had a brilliant start with the new ball — Hasnain and Josh Little bowled really well — but it’s a recurring problem for us. If we do well with the new ball, we struggle at the death,” he added.

The wicketkeeper batter also rued on the unavailability of a specialist bowler for the middle phase, terming it the key difference between Sultans and other teams.

“We’re also facing issues during the middle overs because we don't have specialist bowlers for that phase,” Rizwan said.

“That’s the key difference between us and other teams; they are able to take wickets in the middle overs, and we are not,” he added.

Mohammad Rizwan then went on to admit that the defeat had put Sultans in a difficult situation as a defeat in the next matches would make them dependent on the other teams’ results.

“We had been saying that there was still a slight chance, but now it’s going to get very tough. If we lose a game or two from here, our chances will depend on other teams, and I personally don't like being in that position.

“You know, it’s franchise cricket — sometimes you have to scold players, and sometimes you have to show them love. We try to point out mistakes, but it hurts when the same errors are repeated."