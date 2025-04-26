PSL 10: Daryl Mitchell stars as Qalandars down bottom-placed Sultans

Lahore Qalandars' Daryl Mitchell and Sikandar Raza interact during their PSL 10 match against Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 26, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: Daryl Mitchell backed his bowling figures of 1/47 with a blistering half-century steered home side Lahore Qalandars to a commanding five-wicket victory over Multan Sultans here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

Chasing a daunting 186-run target, the home side comfortably knocked the winning runs for the loss of five wickets and six balls to spare.

The Qalandars, however, got off to a contrasting start to the pursuit as their opener Mohammad Naeem (six) fell victim to Josh Little in the second over with just 12 runs on the board.

Following the early stutter, Fakhar and Abdullah Shafique put together 33 runs for the second wicket until Mohammad Hasnain dismissed the opening batter on the first delivery after the batting powerplay.

Fakhar remained a notable run-getter for the Qalandars, scoring 28 off 22 deliveries with the help of three fours and two sixes.

Abdullah then shared a 49-run partnership for the third wicket with Daryl Mitchell and had Qalandars on course.

But youngster Ubaid Shah inflicted a double blow to the Qalandars’ pursuit as he got rid of set batter Shafique before dismissing Sam Billings for a three-ball duck in an eventful 12th over.

Shafique struck two fours and as many sixes on his way to a 25-ball 34.

The back-to-back blows had reduced Qalandars to 95/4 in 12 overs but a blistering fifth-wicket partnership between Mitchell and in-form Sikandar Raza turned the tide back in the hosts’ favour.

The duo dominated Sultans’ bowling unit with clean hitting and put Qalandars in touching distance with a match-winning 89-run partnership for the fifth wicket, which culminated with Mitchell’s dismissal in the penultimate over.

The New Zealand international remained the top-scorer for the Qalandars with a 38-ball 64, comprised of four fours and as many sixes.

Raza, on the other hand, carried his until the end and guided Qalandars to their third victory in the ongoing PSL 10 with an unbeaten 40 off 21 deliveries, laced with two fours and four sixes.

Ubaid was the standout bowler for the Sultans, picking up two wickets, while Hasnain, Akif Javed and Little could make one scalp apiece.

Put into bat first, the Sultans accumulated 185/3 in their allotted 20 overs, courtesy of an unbeaten fourth-wicket partnership between Rizwan and Ghulam.

The visitors after getting off to a cautious start to their innings began to catch pace through in-form opener Yasir Khan, who smashed for a six and a four, before the pacer hit back to break the budding opening stand.

Yasir scored 24 off 18 deliveries with the help of three fours and a six.

Rizwan was then involved in two brief partnerships with Usman Khan and Shai Hope, who scored a 14-ball 18 and a run-a-ball nine respectively.

With the scoreboard reading 70/3 in 10.1 overs, Kamran Ghulam joined Rizwan in the middle and together they launched the Sultans’ recovery.

The duo batted sensibly against Qalandars’ strong bowling attack and added an unbeaten 115 runs for the fourth wicket.

Rizwan remained the top-scorer for Sultans with an unbeaten 76 off 48 deliveries, studded with six fours and three sixes, while Ghulam made 52 not out from 31 balls, laced with two fours and four sixes.

For Qalandars, Tom Curran, Haris and Daryl Mitchell could pick up a wicket apiece.