PSL 10: Lahore Qalandars win toss, elect to bowl first against Multan Sultans

Lahore Qalandars' Shaheen Shah Afridi (left) and Multan Sultans' Mohammad Rizwan ahead of the toss for their PSL 10 match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 26, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: Home side Lahore Qalandars have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Multan Sultans in the 16th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

PLAYING XIs



The home side make two changes to their lineup as Muhammad Naeem and Tom Curran replaced Mohammad Azab and Rishad Hossain, while Sultans make three changes.

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings (wk), Sikandar Raza, Asif Ali, Tom Curran, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf and Asif Afridi.

Multan Sultans: Muhammad Rizwan (c), Shai Hope, Yasir Khan, Usman Khan (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Michael Bracewell, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ubaid Shah, Muhammad Hasnain, Akif Javed and Josh Little.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Both Sultans and Qalandars have come face to face 20 times since the introduction of the latter side in 2018 with the 2021 champions boasting a bleak dominance in the head-to-head with 11 victories, closely followed by the two-time champions’ nine triumphs.

Matches: 20

Multan Sultans: 11

Lahore Qalandars: 9

FORM GUIDE

Both former champions are struggling in the ongoing PSL 10 as Sultans, with only one victory in their five matches, are at the bottom of the standings, while Qalandars are third with just four points after as many games.



Lahore Qalandars: L, L, W, W, L (most recent first)

Multan Sultans: L, W, L, L, L