Pakistan's Sidra, Shawaal confident for World Cup challenge after Qualifiers dominance

In a recent episode of the PCB Podcast, Pakistan's women cricketer Sidra Amin (Right) and rising talent Shawaal Zulfiqar reflected on Pakistan’s unbeaten run and their World Cup aspirations — ScreenGrab

LAHORE: National women cricketers Sidra Amin and Shawaal Zulfiqar expressed their confidence in Pakistan's strong showing in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, scheduled to be held later this year.

Pakistan’s women’s cricket team secured their place at this year's mega event, following a dominant and undefeated performance in the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier, concluded last week.

Playing as hosts and ranked ninth in the ODI rankings, Pakistan topped the table with five consecutive victories, including crucial triumphs over higher-ranked sides like West Indies (sixth) and Bangladesh (eighth).

Their clinical display has raised hopes for a historic showing later this year when the World Cup is staged across India.

While reflecting on the achievement in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Podcast on Friday, seasoned batter Sidra and rising star Shawaal discussed their journey in the latest episode.

The 18-year-old Shawaal highlighted the gravity of the challenge ahead.

“Playing in a World Cup is always a big challenge. You are up against top international teams,” she said, emphasising the importance of ongoing training camps in refining their skills and mental toughness.

Sidra, Pakistan’s top scorer in the Qualifiers with 225 runs, including three fifties, stressed the need for a measured approach.

“The bigger the event, the greater the pressure. We will tackle the World Cup match by match," Sidra said.

"So, we are focusing on what we can control — shot selection, strike rotation and adapting to Asian pitches,” she added.

She credited the coaches for guiding her to balance her natural attacking instincts with anchoring the innings, which became pivotal to Pakistan’s campaign.

Youngster Shawaal also praised captain Fatima Sana’s leadership, describing her as a supportive and motivating figure.

“If you perform, she praises you. Even if you do not, she reminds you of your potential," Shawaal said, adding that Fatima’s approachable nature strengthens team unity.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan will compete alongside top teams like Australia, England, New Zealand and South Africa in the ICC Women’s World Cup, slated to be played in October 2025.