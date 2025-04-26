Francis Ngannou in talks for potential superfight against KSW 105 victor

Ngannou during the weigh-in before his Heavyweight World Title fight against Renan Ferreira at Professional Fighters League Fight Night on October 18, 2024. — Reuters

The MMA world could soon witness a clash of titans, as former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is being lined up for a potential showdown with the winner of tonight's blockbuster between Eddie Hall and Mariusz Pudzianowski.

Later tonight at KSW 105, inside the PreZero Arena in Gliwice, Poland, Hall and Pudzianowski — both former World's Strongest Man winners — will collide in a heavyweight battle that has captured the imagination of fight fans around the globe.

Weighing a combined 600 pounds, the two giants are set to deliver fireworks in one of the most highly anticipated spectacles of the year.

While tonight’s fight represents a major test for both competitors, an even greater challenge could be waiting.

KSW President Martin Lewandowski revealed in an interview with MMA Fighting that discussions are underway for the winner to face none other than "The Predator" himself, Francis Ngannou.

The former UFC heavyweight king and current PFL Super Fights champion has been without an opponent since his dominant victory over Renan Ferreira — but that may soon change.

“I’m in touch with the guys from PFL,” Lewandowski said.

“So, definitely we can talk about this kind of match if they would be willing to share the fighter, no problem. I can say from now that I’m interested to do that, definitely,” he added.

Ngannou would present a monumental challenge for either Hall or Pudzianowski. While Pudzianowski boasts extensive MMA experience with over 20 professional fights, Hall would be making a rapid transition from strongman competitions to elite-level fighting if victorious.

Should the stars align, this potential mega-fight could become one of the most physically imposing matchups in MMA history — a true dream spectacle for fans around the world.

For now, all eyes are on KSW 105 as Eddie Hall and Mariusz Pudzianowski prepare to settle their score — and possibly punch their ticket to a date with one of MMA’s most feared heavyweights.