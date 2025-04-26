Sohail Tanvir terms Babar Azam Pakistan’s biggest ‘brand’

Former Test cricketer Sohail Tanvir speaks on local social media platform on April 25, 2025 — Screengrab

Former Test cricketer Sohail Tanvir on Friday, declared Babar Azam as the ‘biggest brand’ and ‘most celebrated star’ in Pakistan cricket.

Speaking on a social media platform, Tanvir praised Babar’s massive popularity, highlighting how crowds in Karachi, Multan and Rawalpindi erupt with excitement every time the star batter takes the field.

"Babar has earned this love and respect through years of consistent service and stellar performances for Pakistan," Tanvir said.

"He has made Pakistan proud globally and it is always a joy to see him scoring runs," he remarked.

Tanvir particularly praised Babar’s recent performance against Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Thursday.

The former pacer shared that his match-winning knock against Qalandars reminded him of 'classic' Babar Azam.

"Watching him bat that day felt like witnessing the classic Babar Azam again. His strokes against pace bowlers were pure elegance — the kind of shots he is famous for."

In that match, Babar scored a crucial 56 runs off 42 balls, hitting seven boundaries and a six.

The 40-year-old emphasised that the knock was a reminder of Babar’s supreme timing and technique, suggesting he is returning to peak form.

So far in PSL 10, Babar has featured in five matches, amassing 105 runs, with his highest score being the 56-run innings against Qalandars.

Discussing the conditions at Gaddafi Stadium, Sohail Tanvir noted that the pitch remains true to its historic character.

"Gaddafi Stadium is known for its slow nature. You do not often find excessive pace here and that is what makes it a good batting surface if you apply yourself properly," he explained.