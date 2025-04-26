'Your boy is back,' Kamaru Usman set for UFC return after 18-month hiatus

An undated picture of former UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman. — Facebook/KamaruUsmanMMA

Former UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman is officially set to make his highly anticipated return to the Octagon after an 18-month hiatus.

Usman will headline UFC Atlanta on June 14, facing Joaquin Buckley in a five-round main event at State Farm Arena.

The exciting matchup was confirmed by UFC CEO Dana White during an Instagram Live session on Friday, sparking a wave of enthusiasm among fans eager to witness the return of the former pound-for-pound king.

Usman was once considered one of the most dominant welterweights in UFC history. However, the Nigerian-American fighter has faced a tough stretch in recent years.

After losing his welterweight title to Leon Edwards in 2022 following a brutal head-kick knockout, Usman lost a close decision in their rematch and another decision defeat to Khamzat Chimaev at middleweight in a fight he accepted on just nine days’ notice at UFC 294.

Now, Usman is looking to get back on track in his natural weight class, determined to regain his former glory.

He confirmed his comeback during a recent interview, making it clear that he’s ready to step back into the Octagon.

“I’m tired of all the talking. I had to take a little bit of a sabbatical, but now, I’m back from that sabbatical,” Usman said. “I’m ready to get back in there. It’s a great fight. He’s very aggressive, he’s strong, he’s athletic. I like that. Every now and then, that warrior spirit, you need to exercise it. That’s where we come from, Henry."

He added, “I’m one of those guys – I put in so much time and effort, you gotta feel a fight a little bit. I’m coming from a place of gratitude to be a blessing to go out there and exercise everything. June 14th, live from Atlanta, Georgia. Your boy is back.”

Usman’s opponent, Joaquin Buckley, currently ranked #6 in the welterweight division, presents a formidable challenge.

Since moving down from middleweight, Buckley has revitalized his career with a string of impressive victories, positioning himself as a top contender in the division.

In addition to the highly anticipated main event, UFC Atlanta will feature a thrilling co-main event between former two-time strawweight champion Rose Namajunas and rising flyweight contender Miranda Maverick, promising an action-packed night for fight fans.