'It’s going to be my final fight,' says Dustin Poirier ahead of UFC 318 match with Holloway

An undated picture of former UFC Lightweight Champion Dustin Poirier. - UFC

Former UFC Lightweight Champion Dustin Poirier has officially announced that his upcoming bout against Max Holloway at UFC 318 will be the final fight of his illustrious career.

On Friday, the UFC confirmed that Holloway will defend his BMF title against Poirier in the main event of UFC 318, scheduled for July 19 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The highly anticipated clash will serve as the trilogy bout between the two fighters and mark the farewell appearance of the former interim lightweight champion.

Following the announcement, Holloway expressed his excitement and gratitude on social media platform X.

"Honored to be 'The Diamond's' Last Dance," Holloway posted.

Poirier and Holloway first crossed paths at UFC 143 in February 2012, where Poirier handed Holloway a first-round submission loss in the Hawaiian’s UFC debut.

They met again at UFC 236 in April 2019 for the interim lightweight title, with Poirier earning a hard-fought unanimous decision victory.

During a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Poirier reflected on the emotional significance of ending his career in front of his home crowd.

"It’s going to be my final fight. I’m going to lay my gloves down in Louisiana, where it all started for me," Poirier said.

Poirier also praised Holloway, expressing his appreciation for having him as his final opponent.

"Max is a legend. I said legends only. There’s not a better guy I can think of to fight in my retirement fight. I was his first fight in the UFC back in 2012, and he’s going to be my last fight in the UFC, so it’s an honor. He’s a legend, a former champion, an undisputed fighter, and the current BMF champion. We’re going to put on another war," he concluded.