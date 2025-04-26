Shubman Gill breaks silence on relationship status

India's Shubman Gill looks on ahead of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy final against New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on March 9, 2025. — ICC

India’s rising batter Shubman Gill has addressed his relationship status, clarifying that he has been single for over three years.

Gill, who is currently leading Gujarat Titans in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 has been often linked with a renowned Bollywood actress and the daughter of legendary Indian cricketer.

The right-handed batter, however, has finally addressed the rumours, calling them ridiculous over being linked with people he did not meet.

"I mean, I've been single for over three years. There have been so many speculations and rumours, linking me with different people,” Gill said in an interview.

“And sometimes, it's so ridiculous that I would have never even seen or met that person ever in my life. And I would be hearing rumours that, I'm with this person and this person where else I'd be like," he added.

The 25-year-old further shared that his focus remains solely on his professional career, which allegedly does not allow him to be with someone for 300 days a year, citing the busy scheduling and travelling.

"Like, I know I'm so focused on what I need to do in my professional career. There is no space in my life to be with someone like 300 days a year. We are on the road travelling somewhere. So there is hardly any time to be able to be with someone or invest, you know, the time to be with someone in a relationship," Shubman Gill stated.

