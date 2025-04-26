Aryna Sabalenka storms into third round of Madrid Open 2025

Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka celebrates winning her Round of 64 Madrid Open 2025 match against Russia's Anna Blinkova at the Park Manzanares in Madrid on April 25, 2025. — Reuters

MADRID: World number one Aryna Sabalenka on Friday, made a strong start to her Madrid Open 2025 campaign by securing a straight-set victory over Russia’s Anna Blinkova.

Chasing her third title in Madrid, Sabalenka showcased her clay-court prowess in a dominant manner as she prevailed 6-3, 6-4.

Sabalenka, who lifted the Madrid trophy in 2021 and 2023 and finished runner-up to Iga Swiatek last year, extended her impressive record at the event to 18 wins against just four losses.

The Belarusian stormed to a 5-0 lead in the opening set with a double break but surrendered one of them before closing the set on her third opportunity after 48 minutes of play.

In the second set, an early break proved enough for Sabalenka to seal the match and book a third-round spot, where she will face either former doubles partner Elise Mertens or Colombia’s Camila Osorio.

Despite her dominance on hard courts — where all three of her Grand Slam titles have come — Sabalenka showcased her adaptability to clay, having captured two trophies from nine clay-court finals.

However, the 26-year-old acknowledged that Roland Garros remains an elusive prize.

"Every time I go there, it feels like a challenge, even though I love playing on clay," Sabalenka admitted about her French Open ambitions.

"But I love to take on tough challenges. I really hope that one day I can lift that beautiful trophy," she added.

Elsewhere in Madrid, home favourite Paula Badosa withdrew due to a lower back injury, joining Carlos Alcaraz on the sidelines after his earlier exit with hamstring and adductor issues.