Shoaib Akhtar calls Mohammad Amir 'best fast bowler Pakistan ever had'

Former fast bowler of Pakistan cricket team Shoaib Akhtar praised Mohammad Amir's on social media platform on April 25, 2025 — ScreenGrab

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar on Friday, lavished praise on Mohammad Amir, describing him as one of the finest fast bowlers Pakistan has ever produced, while also criticising the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for poor handling of players.

Akhtar began his praise for Amir by reflecting on a match against Australia, where the left-arm pacer's swing left Warner completely baffled.

"I was getting hammered by David Warner, but when Amir came on, Warner had no clue whether to go forward or back. He could not read Amir’s swing or pace," Akhtar said while speaking on a social media platform.

"The quality Amir had back then is still the same today," Akhtar added.

"Amir is the best fast bowler we have ever had when it comes to using his brain. He understands field placements, match situations and adapts accordingly. He knows exactly which line and length to bowl and how to set up the field to support his bowling."

Akhtar also shed light on Amir's preparation before matches, revealing a disciplined and methodical approach.

"Amir always bowls three to four overs before every match, analysing his bowling during warm-up sessions. He does not follow the general team warm-up, instead, he has his own routine designed to sharpen his skills."

Calling Mohammad Amir an 'asset' for Pakistan cricket, Akhtar expressed disappointment over how talents like him were managed.

"The players are not bad—the management is. If you cannot understand the pain and needs of your players, you have no right to be in management," he remarked.

Supporting Akhtar’s sentiments, former pacer Sohail Tanvir also criticised the consistent mismanagement within Pakistan cricket.

"Players have always complained that they were neither given proper opportunities to bid farewell nor treated with respect during their careers. This is where major improvement is needed," Tanvir emphasised.

Mohammad Amir, who is currently representing Quetta Gladiators in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, has claimed six wickets in four matches.