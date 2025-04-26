NFL Draft 2025: Teams strike Gold in second and third rounds

Michigan Wolverines cornerback Will Johnson poses with the College Football National Championship trophy at a press conference at JW Marriot Houston on Jan 9, 2024. — Reuters

DETROIT: Day two of the 2025 NFL Draft did not disappoint, as teams across the league worked overtime to secure game-changing talent in the second and third round.

Following an electric first night, Friday’s action was packed with bold moves, value picks, and surprising falls that kept fans buzzing.

At the top of the second round, the Cleveland Browns bolstered their defense by selecting linebacker Carson Schwesinger out of UCLA. Meanwhile, the New York Giants gave quarterback Daniel Jones another weapon, drafting Iowa State wide receiver Jayden Higgins.

One of the biggest stories of the night was the Tennessee Titans landing South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori at No. 35 — a player many had projected as a late first-round talent.

The New England Patriots also made waves, grabbing Ohio State’s dynamic running back TreVeyon Henderson with the 38th pick to reinforce their ground game.

The Carolina Panthers made a splash by selecting Missouri standout Luther Burden III, one of college football’s most electric receivers.

In a move that raised eyebrows, the New Orleans Saints took a chance on Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough at No. 40, potentially setting up a future competition at the position.

Other notable selections included LSU’s athletic tight end Mason Taylor, who joined the New York Jets at No. 42, and Oregon’s Terrance Ferguson, who was picked by the Los Angeles Rams at No. 46.

Michigan’s Will Johnson went to the Arizona Cardinals, immediately shoring up their secondary.

Edge rushers also saw significant movement, with Boston College’s Donovan Ezeiruaku landing with the Dallas Cowboys at No. 44, and Ohio State’s JT Tuimoloau joining the Indianapolis Colts at No. 45. Both players could prove to be massive steals if they fulfill their first-round potential.

The latter part of Round 2 saw intriguing names come off the board: Texas A&M’s Shemar Turner went to the Chicago Bears at No. 62, Tennessee’s Omarr Norman-Lott headed to the Kansas City Chiefs at No. 63, and Texas safety Andrew Mukuba wrapped up the round, joining the Philadelphia Eagles at No. 64.

In Round 3, teams continued to find hidden gems. Toledo’s Darius Alexander, Louisville’s Ashton Gillotte, and Washington State’s Kyle Williams all found new homes.

Perhaps most notably, Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe was selected by the Seattle Seahawks at No. 92, hinting at a developmental plan behind Geno Smith.

The night ended with Maryland wide receiver Tai Felton heading to the Minnesota Vikings at pick No. 102, capping off a whirlwind second day that saw teams stockpile talent in hopes of finding the next generation of stars.