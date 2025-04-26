Kamindu Mendis chooses IPL over honeymoon

Wedding Ceremony of Kamindu Mendis and Nishani — Instagram/Kamindu Mendis

Sri Lankan all-rounder Kamindu Mendis showed remarkable dedication as he prioritised professional duty over personal celebrations, cutting short his honeymoon to represent Sunrisers Hyderabad in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. He joined his team on Friday.

Mendis, who married Nishani earlier in March 2025, opted for a short honeymoon in Sri Lanka’s picturesque Haputale before promptly flying to India to join his franchise.

The wedding, meticulously organized by celebrity wedding planner Pathum Gunawardana, was one of the most talked-about events back home. However, Mendis did not let the celebrations linger, putting Sunrisers Hyderabad’s needs first.

The 26-year-old’s professionalism was on full display during match 43 against Chennai Super Kings, where he delivered a memorable all-round performance.

Playing at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, he grabbed a vital wicket, took a brilliant catch to dismiss Dewald Brevis, and anchored the run chase with a composed unbeaten 32 runs.

Thanks to his contributions, Sunrisers Hyderabad registered a commanding five-wicket win, chasing down a target of 154 in 18.4 overs against Chennai Super Kings.

His decision to prioritize cricket over an extended honeymoon has been widely praised by fans, highlighting his dedication to his team and the sport.

For the unversed, despite enduring a tough season—with only three wins in nine matches—Sunrisers Hyderabad received a much-needed boost thanks to Mendis’s impact.

The team currently sits eighth on the points table, but performances like his provide fresh hope for a late playoff push.