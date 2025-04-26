British Boxer Chris Eubank Jr. heavily fined for missing weight

The bout between Chris Eubank Jr (Left) and Conor Benn is set to finally take place in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at London on April 26, 2025 — Reuters

LONDON: British boxer Chris Eubank Jr. was fined £375,000 on Friday after narrowly missing the weight limit for his grudge match against Conor Benn.

The incident unfolded during a closed-door weigh-in at a London hotel, where the 35-year-old Eubank failed to meet the required 11st 6lb (160lb) mark by a slim margin of just 0.05lb, raising fresh concerns over his fight preparation and discipline.

Initially, Eubank weighed in 0.2lb over the limit. Despite making a second attempt to shed the excess weight, he remained slightly over the required amount.

The weigh-in took place privately ahead of their clash at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Meanwhile, Benn, 28, made weight comfortably, coming in at 11st 2lb.

Both fighters are also subject to a strict rehydration clause, limiting their weight gain to 12st 1lb by the morning of the fight — another point of tension in the heated build-up.

Adding to the drama, Benn posted a video mocking Eubank, playfully saying, "Show me the money," in reference to the financial penalty his opponent incurred.

This bout, scheduled for Saturday, has been mired in controversy from the start. Their original fight, planned for October 2022, was scrapped after Benn failed a drug test, and tensions between the two camps have only escalated since.

Eubank’s financial woes have also mounted. Earlier this year, he was fined £100,000 for slapping Benn during a press conference and voluntarily paid an additional £50,000 in compensation to boxers affected by the canceled 2022 event.

As the highly anticipated fight approaches, Eubank will have another opportunity to meet the required weight limit.

However, if he fails again, he will face even steeper financial penalties, further increasing the already heavy cost of preparing for this blockbuster clash.