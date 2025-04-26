Orlando Magic thump Boston Celtics to stay alive in playoff series

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) dunks against the Boston Celtics during the second quarter of game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center on Apr 25, 2025. — Reuters

ORLANDO: The Orlando Magic staged a thrilling comeback to defeat the Boston Celtics 95-93 in Game 3 of their playoff series at the Kia Center on Saturday.

Led by the dynamic duo of Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero, the Magic battled back in the fourth quarter, overcoming a resilient Celtics squad to cut Boston’s series lead to 2-1.

Wagner was sensational, scoring a game-high 32 points along with seven rebounds and eight assists, while Banchero added 29 points in a commanding 42-minute performance.

Orlando took a narrow four-point lead after the first quarter in what was a tightly contested battle from the start. Although the Magic maintained their composure, Boston surged in the third quarter, showing their championship pedigree and briefly seizing momentum.

Center Wendell Carter Jr. anchored Orlando’s inside game, grabbing a team-high 12 rebounds to go along with 10 points, helping the Magic dominate the boards during crucial stretches. Veteran Kentavious Caldwell-Pope also made a solid contribution, bringing energy on defense and adding two assists and two rebounds.

Boston struggled to find its rhythm late, managing just 11 points in the fourth quarter as Orlando regained control. Despite a late push from the Celtics, the Magic’s clutch free-throw shooting and tight defense secured the victory.

The series now shifts back to Boston for Game 4, where the Celtics will look to bounce back and regain control, while the Magic hope to ride their momentum and even the series.

After the game, Celtics star Jaylen Brown revealed he suffered a finger injury during the match but downplayed its impact.

“I dislocated my index finger, but I got nine more. So I’m all right," he told reporters.

"There might be a fight break out or something," Brown said. "Because it’s starting to feel like it’s not even basketball, and the refs are not controlling the environment. So it is what it is. If you want to fight it out, we can do that. We can fight to see who goes to the second round.”

It is pertinent to mention that the Game 4 is scheduled for Sunday at TD Garden.