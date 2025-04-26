WATCH: Aleister Black makes shocking return to WWE on SmackDown

Former NXT Champion Aleister Black made his return to WWE on Friday night SmackDown at the Dickies Arena on April 25, 2025. — WWE

The former NXT Champion Aleister Black made his highly anticipated re-debut during Friday night’s episode of SmackDown at the Dickies Arena.

Black interrupted a segment featuring The Miz, who was cutting a promo about being left off the WrestleMania card in favor of last-minute replacements like Rey Fenix and Joe Hendry.

Frustrated, The Miz voiced his anger about newcomers stealing his spotlight. Just then, the arena lights went dark, and Aleister Black’s familiar entrance music echoed throughout the venue.

Amid a loud chorus of "Welcome back" chants, Black made his way to the ring and floored The Miz with a devastating Black Mass.





It had been nearly four years since Black last appeared in a WWE ring. He was released by the company in June 2021, shortly after returning to television to start a new storyline with Big E.

Following his departure, Black — performing under the name Malakai Black — joined AEW, debuting at Dynamite: Road Rager in July 2021.

Over the next several years, he led the "House of Black," recruiting stars like Buddy Matthews, Brody King, and Julia Hart.

The faction achieved notable success, including a reign as AEW Trios Champions for Black, Matthews, and King, while Hart captured the TBS Championship as a singles competitor.

Black also pursued singles gold in AEW, most notably challenging Adam Copeland in a brutal Barbed Wire Cage Match at Double or Nothing 2024 for the TNT Championship, although he came up short.

Speculation about Black’s future began late last year, with reports suggesting his AEW contract was nearing its end. He officially became a free agent earlier this year.

Aleister Black now joins Rusev, Ricky Saints, and Rey Fenix in making the jump back to WWE, after all four stars departed AEW within days of each other in early February — marking a major talent acquisition win for WWE.