Trent Jr. and Giannis lead Bucks to crucial Game 3 victory over Pacers

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard reacts after making a basket against the Indiana Pacers in the second half during game three of first round for the NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum on Apr 25, 2025. — Reuters

MILWAUKEE: The Milwaukee Bucks secured a crucial 117-101 victory over the Indiana Pacers at Fiserv Forum in Game 3 of their playoff series on Saturday. The win has helped the Bucks close the gap to trail the series 2-1.

Giannis Antetokounmpo delivered a dominant performance, posting 37 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists in just 32 minutes of play.

Alongside him, Gary Trent Jr. was a standout, also scoring 37 points while adding three assists, providing a massive offensive spark for Milwaukee.

After a competitive first quarter, which ended in a 26-all tie, the Bucks took control in the second quarter and never looked back.

A scorching 39-point third quarter, in which they outscored the Pacers by 13 points, was key to pulling away and securing the win.

Bobby Portis Jr. contributed a solid 10 points and 8 rebounds off the bench, while AJ Green added 12 points with efficient shooting. Damian Lillard played a crucial supporting role, registering 7 points and 5 assists, and focused on facilitating the offense.

Indiana struggled to find their rhythm in the third quarter, managing just 18 points. With their momentum disrupted, the Pacers will look to regroup as the series moves toward a pivotal Game 4.

Game 3 was held on the Bucks' home court, where the energy from the crowd played a significant role in creating an electric atmosphere that helped propel Milwaukee to victory.

As the series continues, the Bucks will look to level the score in the next game, while the Pacers will aim to regain their earlier momentum and extend their series lead.