PSL 10: Alex Hartley optimistic about Multan Sultans' playoff chances

Multan Sultans’ spin bowling coach Alex Hartley speaks to local media after practice session of the team in LCCA ground at Lahore on April 25, 2025 — Reporter

LAHORE: Multan Sultans’ spin bowling coach Alex Hartley expressed unwavering confidence on Friday that the team will not give up in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, despite a rocky start to the season.

Hartley believes the Sultans can still turn their fortunes around and secure a playoff spot.

Speaking to reporters during an intense training session at Lahore’s LCCA Ground, Hartley shared her optimism, emphasizing that the team is determined to stay positive, regroup and make a strong push towards the playoffs.

Despite a challenging campaign in the 2025 PSL, where Multan Sultans have won just one out of five matches, Hartley remains firm in her belief that there is still a chance for the team to qualify for the playoffs.

“This is my second year with the Sultans. There’s definitely more pressure this season, as we haven’t won as many matches as last year,” Hartley said.

“But the important thing is we are not out of it yet. We can still qualify for the playoffs. The camp is positive, and seeing the boys smiling despite the pressure is a great sign,” she added.

Hartley also addressed her experience as a female coach in a men’s league, highlighting the importance of professionalism and mutual respect.

“I have played cricket for nearly 18 years, and coaching is a new chapter for me. Yes, I sometimes work with individuals who are older or more experienced, but for me, it always comes down to one thing—respect. And that respect is mutual,” Hartley explained.

She also expressed her belief in Usama Mir’s potential for national team selection, saying, “Usama took plenty of wickets last season. Even though he didn’t pick many during his national stint, his bowling was still very effective. He needs to get consistent chances, and I believe he will deliver.”

Currently, Multan Sultans sit at the bottom of the PSL 10 points table with just two points from five matches, having won one and lost four.

On a positive note, Hartley praised Pakistan’s women’s cricket team for their unbeaten streak in the ICC World Cup Qualifier. She added, “They’ve been outstanding. I had great conversations with captain Fatima Sana and coach Mohammad Wasim—I believe Pakistan Women can surprise a lot of people in the World Cup.”

Regarding her recent criticism of the England women’s team, Hartley clarified, “As a former player and current broadcaster, my role is to offer honest commentary. I love England cricket—I am not trying to tear it down. I want them to get better.”

