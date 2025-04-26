Gunther faces suspension and fine after outburst on RAW

WWE commentator Pat McAfee comes to the aid of Michael Cole who was being choked to sleep by Ring General Gunther on Monday Night RAW on Netflix on April 21, 2025. — WWE

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther has encountered severe consequences for his actions on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

The red brand's General Manager, Adam Pearce, has officially suspended The Ring General following a heated altercation that unfolded during the show.

After losing the World Heavyweight Championship to Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41, Gunther appeared on RAW visibly furious.

The situation escalated when Gunther got into a confrontation with Michael Cole after the commentator mentioned his submission loss at the grand event.

In a fit of rage, the Imperium leader attempted to choke Cole, but Pat McAfee intervened in defense of his colleague. Unfortunately, McAfee became the target of Gunther’s brutal chokehold, requiring immediate medical attention backstage.

WWE's official X/Twitter account later shared a video from General Manager Adam Pearce, where he provided an update on the situation.

Pearce reassured fans that both McAfee and Cole were fine, with McAfee covering the NFL draft in Green Bay and Cole preparing for next week's RAW. He also condemned Gunther's actions, calling them "reprehensible and disgusting."

"Good afternoon. By now, everyone has seen what happened on Monday between Gunther, Michael Cole, and Pat McAfee. First things first, Pat and Cole are okay. Pat's in Green Bay covering the NFL draft, and Cole's doing what he always does, preparing for Monday Night RAW in a Hall of Fame way. As for you, Gunther, your actions were reprehensible and disgusting. You will never again put your hands on a member of my announce team because there ain't no heat in beating up an announcer," Pearce said.

He further added that Gunther had been fined an undisclosed amount and suspended indefinitely due to his actions.

"You're frustrated because you lost the World Heavyweight Championship to Jey Uso, and I get that, but if you want to blame somebody, then park in front of a mirror and ask the person staring back at you. After conferring with the representatives of all three men, Gunther has been fined and suspended indefinitely. Pat and Cole will be on RAW this Monday live in Kansas City, 8 Eastern, 5 Pacific, on Netflix. Thank you for your time," Pearce concluded.

In a related note, it was at WWE WrestleMania 41 that Jey Uso made history by defeating Gunther to capture the World Heavyweight Championship.

The hard-fought bout took place on the first night of the two-night event and ended with Uso making Gunther tap out in a rare submission victory for the Austrian powerhouse.

The match featured several intense moments, including Gunther’s punishing moves such as vicious corner whips, heavy chops, and a shotgun dropkick following a suplex off the ropes.

Uso, however, fought back with a spear, Samoan Drop, hurricanrana, and a top-rope Uso Splash. Despite Gunther’s resilience, including using the championship belt as a weapon, Uso eventually forced him into submission with a sleeper hold, ending the powerful reign of The Ring General.

This victory not only marks the end of Gunther’s impressive World Heavyweight Championship run but also signifies a major achievement for Jey Uso, who clinched his second singles title in WWE.

His first championship win was over Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship during a WWE Raw episode on Netflix last year.