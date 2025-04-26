Timberwolves extend lead after beating Lakers in Game 3

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle reacts after a foul is called against the Los Angeles Lakers in the first half during game three of the first round for the NBA Playoffs at Target Center on Apr 25, 2025. — Reuters

MINNEAPOLIS: The Minnesota Timberwolves secured a crucial 2-1 lead in their first-round NBA Playoffs series with a commanding 116-104 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers at the Target Center on Saturday.

Minnesota started strong and set the tone early. Although the Lakers briefly bounced back in the second quarter to take a slim lead, the Timberwolves dominated the second half, showing composure and intensity to close out the game.

They outscored Los Angeles 30-26 in the third quarter and 28-22 in the fourth, never allowing the visitors to regain momentum.

Jaden McDaniels led the Timberwolves with a stellar 30-point performance, adding five rebounds and an assist.

Anthony Edwards continued his postseason brilliance, nearly notching a triple-double with 29 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists. Julius Randle also played a key role, contributing 22 points and five rebounds.

Naz Reid chipped in with 11 points off the bench, while Rudy Gobert anchored the defense with his strong presence in the paint.

Despite a standout effort from LeBron James, who led all scorers with 38 points along with 10 rebounds and four assists, the Lakers couldn’t keep pace with Minnesota’s depth and energy in the second half.

With the win, the Timberwolves take a 2-1 series lead and will aim to build on their momentum when they host Game 4 at the Target Center.