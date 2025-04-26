Abrar Ahmed credits PSL for boosting his white-ball career

Quetta Gladiators' mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed. — PCB

Mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed is gearing up for his second consecutive season with Quetta Gladiators in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

Reflecting on his cricketing journey in a conversation with PCB Digital, Abrar shared his early experience in the league, recalling his debut with Karachi Kings during the 2017 season.

“I played for Karachi Kings in the second edition of the PSL in 2017, right after featuring in U19 regional cricket. Muhammad Masroor, who coached me in the Karachi Region Whites U19 team, was part of the Kings’ management, which helped me settle quickly into the franchise setup," Abrar said.

"As a teenager, being picked for the PSL was an incredible feeling — something I can't put into words. It was a refreshing experience, but shortly afterward, I was sidelined for two years due to a back injury," he added.

Reflecting on his rise in white-ball cricket following his Test debut in December 2022, Abrar said, “My first national call-up came in September 2022 for the T20I series against England at home, but I didn’t get to play.”

"I later made my Test debut, and the 2024 PSL helped me showcase my white-ball skills. You could say the PSL played a key role in helping me break into Pakistan’s white-ball squads, especially in T20Is, as I can bowl with both the new ball and the old ball,” he added.

As a mystery spinner, Abrar brings a wide range of deliveries — including carrom balls, googlies, and leg-breaks — making him a valuable asset in T20 cricket.

“It’s crucial to have variations, but it's equally important to understand when and how to use them,” he explained.

“You must consider factors like the direction of the wind, the type of batter you’re facing, and even your field placements. Despite the mystery in my bowling, I believe a lot of mental and tactical effort is required to restrict the flow of runs and take wickets.”

Before joining Quetta Gladiators, Abrar represented Peshawar Zalmi in 2021 and Islamabad United in 2023, featuring in a few matches for each.

However, at Quetta, he has been given a leading role as a strike bowler, providing him with the opportunity to innovate and grow as a white-ball cricketer.

“Playing for Quetta Gladiators has been a great experience," Abrar said. "Last season, I performed well and ended up as the team’s leading wicket-taker. We have an excellent coaching staff, including Sir Vivian Richards, which helps immensely. Saud Shakeel is our captain this season, and I’m really enjoying playing for Quetta for a second straight year.”

Sharing his thoughts on working alongside team director Sarfaraz Ahmed and skipper Saud Shakeel, Abrar added, “I have played a lot of first-class cricket with Saud and Sarfaraz. It’s been enjoyable sharing the dressing room with them again at Quetta Gladiators."

"I also enjoy playing alongside Shoaib Malik, as I represented his team, Stallions, in the Champions Cup One-Day and T20 tournaments in 2024,” he concluded.