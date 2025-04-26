PSL 10: Mohammad Rizwan comments on Munro-Iftikhar heated altercation

Colin Munro (Left) accuses Iftikhar Ahmed (Right) of Chucking during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match between Islamabad United and Multan Sultans at the Multan Cricket Stadium on April 23, 2025. — Screengrab

LAHORE: Multan Sultans captain Mohammad Rizwan addressed the on-field altercation between Islamabad United’s top-order batter Colin Munro and bowler Iftikhar Ahmed during the 13th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

The incident took place during the 10th over of Islamabad United’s run chase at Multan Cricket Stadium, where left-handed batter Munro appeared to gesture toward Iftikhar Ahmed, leading to a heated exchange.

Rizwan subsequently got involved in the argument.

Speaking to the media after the match, the wicketkeeper batter clarified that such matters fall under the jurisdiction of the match officials.

“It was discussed, and it’s up to the umpire and referee to handle the action and note it down,” Rizwan stated.

Reflecting on Multan Sultans’ performance so far in PSL 10, the 32-year-old expressed confidence that the team would address its shortcomings in the coming matches.

“Things get tough when we lose, but we will work hard to overcome our mistakes,” he said.

The right-handed batter pointed out fielding errors as a major concern while also highlighting the impact of illnesses within the squad.

“We can’t afford to give any batter multiple chances here. Key players like Shai Hope and Aqif Javed were sidelined due to illness. We have to adjust the combination, especially with emerging players also getting a chance, ” he said.

The Multan Sultans skipper also downplayed the significance of their current standing in the points table, instead emphasizing the importance of playing good cricket.

“We are not concerned with the points table. We need to play good cricket and focus on upcoming matches. My strike rate has been good, but personally, I don’t focus on that.”

“I will do whatever the team demands, and we play according to the conditions. Sometimes, decisions are made based on the pitch,” Mohammad Rizwan concluded.

Regarding his personal performance, Rizwan noted that while his strike rate has improved, he prioritizes the team’s needs over individual statistics.

“My strike rate has been good, but personally, I don’t focus on that. I do whatever the team demands, and our approach often depends on the pitch and match conditions,” he concluded.