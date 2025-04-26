'We are not interested,' Gull Feroza rejects India as World Cup host

Gull Feroza slammed a quick half-century against Nepal in Women's Asia Cup at Dambulla on July 21, 2024 — ACC

LAHORE: Pakistan women’s cricket team opener Gull Feroza on Friday publicly voiced her disinterest in participating in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 in India, in alignment with the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) firm stance on the matter.

Speaking on social media, Feroza stated unequivocally, “It is clear we are not playing in India, nor are we interested in doing so.”

Instead, she expressed hope that Pakistan’s matches would be relocated to neutral venues such as Sri Lanka or Dubai.

"The conditions there will be similar to Pakistan, which would suit us better," she added.

While India is the official host of the upcoming tournament, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has confirmed that the national women’s team will not travel to the country.

Naqvi recently confirmed that Pakistan’s participation in the Women's World Cup will follow the 'Fusion Formula' — a hybrid model previously outlined for the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025, allowing Pakistan to play at neutral venues rather than traveling to India.

Feroza’s comments come on the heels of Pakistan’s remarkable performance in the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifiers, where they remained unbeaten with five consecutive victories, finishing atop the table.

The dominant campaign not only secured their spot in the World Cup but also highlighted the growing strength of Pakistan's women’s cricket.

The qualifiers saw outstanding performances from multiple players, with Fatima Sana earning the honor of captaining the ‘Team of the Tournament,’ selected by a panel of renowned commentators, including Andrew Leonard, Marina Iqbal, Kainat Imtiaz, and Joel Manning.