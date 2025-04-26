'He's a leader,' former Australian pacer lauds Hasan Ali

Karachi Kings' vice-captain Hasan Ali celebrates after taking wicket during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match against Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 25, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: Karachi Kings’ bowling coach Shaun Tait has lauded Hasan Ali for his leadership qualities and mentorship within the team, particularly emphasizing his support for younger players.

Speaking at a post-match press conference, Tait praised Hasan’s proactive involvement, joking that at times it feels like Hasan is acting as a "bowling coach" himself.

“He [Hasan] is a sort of leader, I think sometimes he is a bowling coach, Tait said

“He takes the leadership and he tries to help the younger guys. He is good in this regard as a bowling leader. I have worked with him in the past, and I don’t interfere with his bowling too much, now at this stage of his career, he knows what he is doing,” he added.

Reflecting on Karachi Kings' narrow defeat to Quetta Gladiators, Tait expressed his disappointment and urged the batting lineup to take greater responsibility in crucial moments.

“We should have won today’s game. Someone from the batting unit needed to take responsibility and finish the game, ” he said.

Quetta Gladiators edged Karachi Kings by five runs in a thrilling encounter during the 15th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 at Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.

Chasing a modest target of 143, the Kings came up just short, ending at 137 for 8 despite a spirited recovery after an early setback.

Captain David Warner fell for just four runs in the first over, dismissed by Mohammad Amir.

However, Tim Seifert and James Vince mounted a counterattack, putting together a 50-run partnership for the second wicket to shift momentum in Karachi’s favor.

The game swung again when Quetta captain Saud Shakeel broke the partnership by dismissing Vince for 30 off 29 balls, leaving Karachi at 77 for 2 in the ninth over.

Seifert continued to attack but was eventually dismissed by Mohammad Wasim Jr. after a brisk 47 off 26 deliveries, reducing the Kings to 93 for 3 by the 12th over.

A middle-order collapse soon followed. Shan Masood struggled for 9 runs off 17 balls before falling to Khurram Shahzad. Abrar Ahmed removed Khushdil Shah for a duck, while Mohammad Nabi managed only 4 runs before being dismissed by Amir.

Shahzad struck again to claim Abbas Afridi for a duck, and Wasim Jr. further dented Karachi’s hopes by removing Omair Bin Yousuf for 11.

Hasan Ali showed resilience late on, scoring an unbeaten 24 off 13 balls, but his efforts weren’t enough to take Karachi over the line.

Quetta’s bowlers put in a collective performance, with Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, and Khurram Shahzad each taking two wickets to seal a hard-fought victory.