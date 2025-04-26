David Warner laments lack of intent after narrow defeat to Quetta Gladiators

Karachi Kings captain David Warner speaks during post-match conference after losing the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match against Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 25, 2025. — Screengrab

LAHORE: Karachi Kings captain David Warner shared his thoughts after a narrow five-run loss to Quetta Gladiators in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 clash at Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.

Speaking during the post-match press conference, Warner expressed disappointment but chose to focus on the positives.

"Look, I think we have to take the positives out of this. I couldn't be more proud of our bowlers—they gave it their all. But truth be told, we just weren't good enough tonight," Warner admitted.

"I don’t mind losing a game where we’ve fought till the end, but handing it over without a fight is something I can’t accept," he added.

The former Australian legend was particularly critical of the team's batting approach.

"We lacked intent with the bat. It wasn’t about their bowling, we were just too complacent. The pitch was fantastic—141 doesn’t reflect the surface at all. A score of 180 would’ve been par. Maybe the dew played a part too," he said.

He concluded with a call for self-reflection, adding, "Right now, it's about assessing where we stand. When we’ve won, it’s because we’ve been positive and fearless. Tonight, we missed that mark."

Batting first Quetta Gladiators were bowled out for 142 in 19.3 overs, thanks to a disciplined bowling performance by Karachi Kings. Hasan Ali led the charge with three wickets, while Mir Hamza and Abbas Afridi picked up two each.

For Quetta, Faheem Ashraf was the standout performer with the bat, scoring a brisk 43 off 27 deliveries, featuring four boundaries and three sixes.

Contributions from Kusal Mendis (36 off 22) and Hassan Nawaz (35 off 34) helped set a decent target.

In reply, Karachi Kings managed 137-8 in their 20 overs. Despite a strong start from Tim Seifert (47 off 26) and James Vince (30 off 29), the Kings fell short.

Hasan Ali added late resistance with an unbeaten 24 off 13 balls.

For the Gladiators, Mohammad Amir, Khurram Shahzad, and Mohammad Wasim Jr. each took two wickets, playing key roles in securing the win.