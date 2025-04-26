PSL 10 points table after Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings

Gladiators' Mohammad Amir celebrate after picking wicket during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match against Karachi Kings at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 25, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: Quetta Gladiators edged Karachi Kings by five runs in a thrilling contest at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday, registering their second win in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 10.

Batting first, the Gladiators were bowled out for 142 in 19.3 overs, courtesy of an impressive bowling performance by the Kings. Hasan Ali led the attack with three wickets, while Mir Hamza and Abbas Afridi chipped in with two wickets each.

For Quetta, Faheem Ashraf played a crucial knock, scoring 43 off 27 deliveries, laced with four boundaries and three sixes. The middle-order also contributed, with Kusal Mendis scoring 36 off 22 balls and Hassan Nawaz adding 35 off 34 deliveries.

In response, Karachi Kings could only manage 137-8 in their 20 overs despite valiant efforts from Tim Seifert (47 off 26), James Vince (30 off 29), and Hasan Ali, who remained unbeaten on 24 off 13 balls.

For the Gladiators, Mohammad Amir, Khurram Shahzad, and Mohammad Wasim Jr. each picked up two wickets to help seal the win.

Islamabad United continue to dominate PSL 10, remaining unbeaten after five matches. With a flawless record of five wins from five games, they comfortably lead the table with 10 points and a remarkable Net Run Rate (NRR) of +2.342 — establishing themselves as the team to beat this season.

Karachi Kings are placed second with 6 points from three wins in six games. However, their NRR of -0.217 suggests that their losses have been heavier than their wins.

In the tightly contested mid-table race, Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi, and Quetta Gladiators each have 4 points.

Lahore Qalandars are third with a superior NRR of +0.561, while Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators follow with NRRs of -0.362 and -0.625, respectively.

At the bottom of the table, Multan Sultans are struggling with just one win from five matches. They have only 2 points and the poorest NRR of the tournament so far at -1.764.