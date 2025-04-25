Tamim Iqbal leads players’ protest over controversial BCB decisions

Tamim Iqbal addressed the reporters after the meeting with BCB President Faruque Ahmed at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on April 25, 2025. — BCB

DHAKA: Tensions between players and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) escalated on Friday as veteran cricketer Tamim Iqbal led a group of current and former players in an unscheduled meeting with BCB President Faruque Ahmed at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

The meeting was prompted by growing unrest over recent controversies, including inconsistent disciplinary actions, questionable treatment of players, and what many described as instances of public humiliation.

At the center of the discontent is the suspension saga involving Towhid Hridoy. Initially banned for two matches due to on-field misconduct, Hridoy returned after serving just one game — a decision that was met with widespread criticism.

The situation became more confusing when the BCB reinstated the suspension, sparking further outrage among players.

“It is ridiculous,” Tamim said. “Once a player serves his suspension and is allowed back, how can he be penalised again for the same offense?”

Concerns were also raised regarding the treatment of cricketers Naeem and Sabbir, who were allegedly compelled to reenact a disputed dismissal during an anti-corruption investigation.

“Punish those found guilty, yes. But humiliating players publicly goes beyond any rulebook,” Tamim emphasised.

Another flashpoint was the recent leak of a list naming ten Bangladesh Premier League players suspected of corruption. Tamim criticised the leak, saying it unfairly tarnished the reputations of players who had done no wrong.

“If a player is guilty, act. But do not insult everyone through leaks,” he added.

In response, the BCB clarified that Hridoy’s suspension had not been reversed but deferred over a 12-month period to uphold the competition’s integrity while ensuring fairness.