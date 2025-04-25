PCB forms new five-member committee to revamp domestic cricket structure

PCB Headquarters in Lahore. — PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced the formation of a five-member committee tasked with restructuring the country’s domestic cricket system once again.

According to media reports, the newly formed panel lacks a designated leader and does not include any representatives from departmental cricket—raising eyebrows within the cricketing fraternity.

This is not the PCB’s first attempt to overhaul the domestic setup. Last year, the board introduced significant changes, including the launch of the Champions Cup and inter-collegiate tournaments.

However, these initiatives came at the expense of long-standing events like the National One-Day Cup and national junior tournaments.

In a particularly controversial move, the junior event was abruptly suspended after just one day of play and has not resumed since.

“The five-member panel includes some of the most respected voices in cricket administration and former players,” local media reports.

Among the members is data analyst Bilal Afzal, who previously served on the national selection panel and now works as an adviser to the PCB Chairman.

Wahab Riaz, a former Test fast bowler and ex-member of the national selection committee, is also part of the committee. He currently serves as the senior manager of the Pakistan cricket team and oversees the Champion Cup events as its director.

Also included is Aaqib Javed, who recently stepped down from his role as interim head coach of the national team.

The remaining members are Chief Operating Officer Syed Sumair Ahmed and Lahore Region Cricket Association President Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed.

Notably absent from the committee are PCB Director of Domestic Cricket Khurram Niazi and Senior GM Junaid Zia, both key figures in domestic cricket affairs.