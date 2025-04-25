Quetta Gladiators cruise past Karachi Kings to secure second win in PSL 10

Gladiators' Khurram Shahzad celebrates with team after picking wicket during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match against Karachi Kings at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 25, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: Quetta Gladiators secured their second victory in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 with a thrilling five-run win over Karachi Kings at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.

Chasing a modest target of 143, the Kings fell short, finishing at 137-8 despite a promising start.

The innings began on a shaky note as Karachi captain David Warner was dismissed for just four runs by Mohammad Amir in the opening over.

Tim Seifert and James Vince launched a counterattack, taking an aggressive approach to put the Gladiators under pressure. The duo built a 50-run stand for the second wicket, consistently finding boundaries and appearing in control.

However, the momentum shifted when Quetta skipper Saud Shakeel broke the partnership by dismissing Vince for 30 off 29 balls, with the Kings at 77-2 in the ninth over.

Seifert continued his assault but was removed by Mohammad Wasim Jr. for a blistering 47 off 26 deliveries, reducing Karachi to 93-3 in the 12th over.

Karachi’s middle order faltered under pressure. Shan Masood's struggles continued as he was dismissed by Khurram Shahzad for a laborious 9 off 17 balls.

The situation worsened when Abrar Ahmed removed Khushdil Shah for a duck, and Amir returned to dismiss Mohammad Nabi for four.

Shahzad struck again to send Abbas Afridi back without scoring, and Wasim Jr. further dented Karachi’s hopes by removing Omair Bin Yousuf for 11.

Despite a fighting 24* off 13 balls from Hasan Ali, the Kings couldn’t reach the target, falling short by five runs.

Earlier, batting first, Quetta Gladiators endured a shaky start. Captain Saud Shakeel fell early to Hasan Ali, while Mohammad Nabi removed Mark Chapman to leave Quetta at 44-4 by the end of the powerplay.

Kusal Mendis offered brief resistance with a quickfire 36 off 22 balls, including five boundaries, but his stay was cut short by Abbas Afridi in the ninth over. He and Hassan Nawaz had added a crucial 25-run stand.

Nawaz, along with Faheem Ashraf, attempted to steady the innings with a 59-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

Nawaz scored 35 off 34 before being dismissed by Fawad Ali, who claimed his maiden PSL wicket. Faheem provided a late boost with a vital 43 off 26 balls before falling to Abbas Afridi.

Quetta’s innings concluded at 139 in 19.3 overs after Khurram Shahzad was run out by Hasan Ali, assisted by Tim Seifert.

For Karachi, Hasan Ali led the bowling attack with three wickets. Abbas Afridi and Mir Hamza took two apiece, while Mohammad Nabi and Fawad Ali chipped in with one wicket each.