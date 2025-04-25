Adam Milne ruled out of PSL 10, replacement named

Adam Milne took his maiden T20I five-for against Sri Lanka in 2nd T20I at Dunedin on April 5, 2025 — AFP

LAHORE: Karachi Kings have suffered a significant blow in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 campaign, as New Zealand pacer Adam Milne has been ruled out of the tournament due to a knee injury.

Milne sustained the injury during Karachi’s second match of the season against Lahore Qalandars on April 15. Despite remaining with the squad in hopes of recovering, medical evaluations have confirmed that the right-arm quick will not be fit to return this season.

The Karachi Kings management expressed their gratitude to Milne for his efforts and wished him a speedy and complete recovery. Milne featured in two matches before being sidelined.

To replace him, Karachi Kings have brought in rising star Saad Baig for the remainder of the tournament. Baig, who also captains Pakistan’s Under-19 team, had previously joined the squad as a temporary replacement for Kane Williamson.

The left-handed batter has already made an impression, featuring in two games and scoring 29 runs, including a brisk cameo against Islamabad United.

Despite the loss of their key overseas bowler, the Kings remain in a strong position on the points table, currently placed second with three wins from five matches.

Karachi kicked off their season with a thrilling chase of 235 runs against Multan Sultans.

They followed it up with a commanding 56-run victory over Quetta Gladiators and a tense win against Peshawar Zalmi. Their only defeats so far have come against Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United.

Karachi Kings squad for PSL 10:

David Warner (C), Abbas Afridi, James Vince, Hasan Ali (VC), Khushdil Shah, Shan Masood, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Aamir Jamal, Arafat Minhas, Tim Seifert, Zahid Mahmood, Mir Hamza, Fawad Ali, Riazullah, Omair Bin Yousuf, Kane Williamson, Saad Baig, Mohammad Nabi, Mirza Mamoon, Ben McDermott.