Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim to make decision on Rashford's future

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim (Left) during the press conference at Trafford Training Centre on April 16, 2025 and Marcus Rashford (Right) in action at quarter final’s first leg at Paris St Germain v Aston Villa at Parc des Princes in Paris on April 9, 2025. — Reuters

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is planning to welcome Marcus Rashford back to the club at the end of the season following his loan spell at Aston Villa.

Amorim is set to make a decision on the England international's future, with reports suggesting that Rashford no longer wishes to play for United and is seeking a new contract after being sidelined before his loan move.

Amorim confirmed that Rashford will return to the club alongside Antony and Tyrell Malacia, who are currently on loan at Real Betis and PSV Eindhoven, respectively.

"All the players that are on loan, they will return and then the club will decide what to do at the end of the season," said Amorim. "The talent of Rashford, the talent of Antony, all these players have talent and they have to put that on the team."

"So we are really happy because if you put one player on loan, the best thing for us is for them to perform and they are performing," he added.

Rashford has made a strong impact at Villa this season, with four goals and six assists in 17 appearances. His form has earned him a place in England's squad as well.

Looking ahead, United will face Bournemouth on Sunday in a crucial Premier League clash as they aim to gather points and improve their position in the table. On Thursday, they will meet Athletic Bilbao in the first leg of the Europa League semi-final.

Amorim emphasized the importance of treating every match as crucial: "We need to have that feeling every game here is important and we have to win every game. It's important not to lose."

"Of course, you see the context. We are going to face this game with the best team. We had a full week to prepare, some of the players didn't play against Wolves so to recover the players is not a bad thing. I will try to prepare for this game and try and win the next one," he concluded.