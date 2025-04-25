'Masterstroke by a scientist,' former pacer slams Qalandars for promoting Asif Ali as opener

An un-dated picture of Asif Ali — PCB

Former Pakistan pacer Sohail Tanvir has slammed Lahore Qalandars’ decision to send Asif Ali as an opener during their PSL 10 clash against Peshawar Zalmi, calling it a tactical blunder that cost the team dearly.

His criticism came after Asif Ali managed just four runs off six deliveries before falling to a sharp inswinger from Luke Wood.

His early dismissal triggered a top-order collapse, as Lahore slumped to 129 all out—a total that Peshawar Zalmi chased down with ease, winning by seven wickets.

During a fiery post-match analysis on a social media show, Tanvir ridiculed the Qalandars’ decision to promote Asif Ali—a natural finisher—to open the innings.

"Let me give credit to the scientist who thought sending Asif Ali to open was a masterstroke," Tanvir said sarcastically.

The former left-arm pacer elaborated on his criticism, stating that Asif lacks the technique to face quality fast bowling early in the innings.

"You sent a power-hitter with zero defensive game to open. I've seen him in the nets—he just swings wildly without footwork," he remarked.

Fakhar Zaman (10 off 8), Abdullah Shafique (0 off 4), and Daryl Mitchell (2 off 3) also fell cheaply, leaving the Qalandars reeling at 4 for 6 at one stage.

Only Sikandar Raza showed resistance, scoring a valiant 52 off 37 balls, but he found no support from the other end.

"Bowling with the new ball is an art, and so is playing it. You cannot just send a slogger to face the toughest phase of an innings," he said.

He pointed out that Asif’s role with the national team has always been that of a lower-order finisher, not someone to anchor the innings upfront.

Analyzing the dismissal further, Tanvir noted, “Facing the new ball against quality pace requires solid technique, especially on a pitch offering movement. Asif had no clue how to handle it.”

Zalmi’s bowlers exploited Lahore’s poor strategy to the fullest before captain Babar Azam anchored the chase with an unbeaten 52, guiding his team to a comfortable win and exposing the flaws in the Qalandars’ planning.