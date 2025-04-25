Kobe Bryant’s iconic Lakers debut jersey sets auction record

An undated photo of NBA legend Kobe Bryant. — AFP

NBA legend Kobe Bryant’s jersey from his debut match with the Los Angeles Lakers has sold at auction for a staggering $7 million, making it the fourth most expensive jersey ever sold in sports history.

Bryant began his illustrious NBA career with the Lakers in the 1996-97 season and remained loyal to the franchise throughout his 20-year career.

During his time with the team, he won five NBA championships and was named the league’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) in 2008.

The auction was conducted by Sotheby’s, a renowned auction house specializing in rare and historic collectibles.

“This jersey represents a truly iconic moment in sports history,” said Brahm Wachter, head of modern collectibles at Sotheby’s. “Debut games are truly one-of-a-kind moments in an athlete’s career.”

Originally sold for $115,242 in 2013, the jersey’s value skyrocketed following Bryant’s tragic death in a helicopter crash in 2020, which also claimed the life of his daughter, Gianna.

Bryant is the fourth all-time leading scorer in NBA history, with 33,643 career points.

The most expensive sports jersey ever sold is Babe Ruth’s “called shot” jersey, which fetched $24 million. Michael Jordan’s “Last Dance” jersey, worn during his final season with the Chicago Bulls, is second on the list at $10.1 million.

Diego Maradona’s legendary “Hand of God” jersey, worn during the 1986 FIFA World Cup match against England, holds third place at $8.8 million.