Jamie Overton eyes Ashes Test return after injury setback

Overton made his only Test appearance against New Zealand in 2022

April 25, 2025
Adeliade Strikers' Jame Overton dented Sydney Sixers by taking 3 for 23 in Sydney Cricket Ground at Sydney on December 22, 2023. — Cricket Australia

England all-rounder Jamie Overton has set his sights on a Test comeback following a year-long battle with injury, targeting the upcoming Ashes series in Australia as the ultimate platform for redemption.

Overton, who was sidelined with a back fracture that ruled him out of the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, is now focused on rebuilding his red-ball credentials. He is determined to seize what he calls a “second chance” in what he describes as the “pinnacle” of English cricket.

The 30-year-old made his sole Test appearance against New Zealand in 2022, but believes the time away from the game has provided him with valuable perspective.

"I am in a better place now because of the injury. It gave me the chance to re-evaluate what I need to do for my health," he said in an interview with international cricket website.

With England set to face Australia in a five-match Ashes series later this year, Overton feels confident about performing on Australian pitches.

“Ashes cricket is the pinnacle for any English player. I had success on Australian surfaces before—they suit my game more than those at home,” he shared, though he remains realistic, “I am not expecting anything. I need to earn it.”

Currently with the Chennai Super Kings in the 2025 Indian Premier League, Overton acknowledges that returning to Test-level fitness will be a challenge.

“I haven’t bowled more than ten overs in a day since last April. Rebuilding that workload will take time and effort,” he admitted.

He hopes to prove his form in England’s upcoming fixtures, including white-ball series against West Indies, South Africa, and Ireland, along with a potential red-ball opportunity in the one-off Test against Zimbabwe in May.

“It’s a short career. You have to make the most of it while keeping your body right,” he concluded.

