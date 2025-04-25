Jamie Overton eyes Ashes Test return after injury setback

Adeliade Strikers' Jame Overton dented Sydney Sixers by taking 3 for 23 in Sydney Cricket Ground at Sydney on December 22, 2023. — Cricket Australia

England all-rounder Jamie Overton has set his sights on a Test comeback following a year-long battle with injury, targeting the upcoming Ashes series in Australia as the ultimate platform for redemption.

Overton, who was sidelined with a back fracture that ruled him out of the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, is now focused on rebuilding his red-ball credentials. He is determined to seize what he calls a “second chance” in what he describes as the “pinnacle” of English cricket.

The 30-year-old made his sole Test appearance against New Zealand in 2022, but believes the time away from the game has provided him with valuable perspective.

"I am in a better place now because of the injury. It gave me the chance to re-evaluate what I need to do for my health," he said in an interview with international cricket website.

With England set to face Australia in a five-match Ashes series later this year, Overton feels confident about performing on Australian pitches.

“Ashes cricket is the pinnacle for any English player. I had success on Australian surfaces before—they suit my game more than those at home,” he shared, though he remains realistic, “I am not expecting anything. I need to earn it.”

Currently with the Chennai Super Kings in the 2025 Indian Premier League, Overton acknowledges that returning to Test-level fitness will be a challenge.

“I haven’t bowled more than ten overs in a day since last April. Rebuilding that workload will take time and effort,” he admitted.

He hopes to prove his form in England’s upcoming fixtures, including white-ball series against West Indies, South Africa, and Ireland, along with a potential red-ball opportunity in the one-off Test against Zimbabwe in May.

“It’s a short career. You have to make the most of it while keeping your body right,” he concluded.