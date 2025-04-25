Mark Allen lights up World Snooker Championship with magical 147 break

An undated photo of Mark Allen. — AFP

SHEFFIELD: Mark Allen produced a stunning 147 break during his second-round clash against Chris Wakelin at the World Snooker Championship on Friday, earning himself a £40,000 bonus.

The world No.8 achieved the 217th maximum break in professional snooker history — the fifth of his competitive career — and brought the Crucible crowd to its feet.

The moment also proved lucrative for a lucky fan, Brian Nicholls, who took home a £25,000 prize. The championship sponsor, Midnite, had selected one punter at random before the match from the 980 spectators present to win a cash reward if a 147 was achieved.

Allen had trailed 6-2 at the start of the day, as Wakelin, fresh off his win over Neil Robertson, continued his fine form. Wakelin extended his lead to 10-2 in the morning session before Allen responded with the magnificent maximum break to keep his Crucible hopes alive.

After completing the 147, Allen celebrated with a fist pump as the arena erupted in applause. Wakelin, sporting in defeat of the frame, congratulated his opponent.

However, Allen’s momentum was short-lived. In the 14th frame, a missed red proved costly, allowing Wakelin to clear the table and restore his commanding eight-frame lead.

Allen showed resilience by scoring another century in the following frame, but Wakelin ended the session 12-4 ahead and now needs just one more frame to clinch victory.

Former world champion Shaun Murphy praised Allen's effort:

“Unbelievable scenes. It’s the stuff of dreams — making a 147 at the Crucible is something every snooker player aspires to. Mark will never forget this moment.”

Murphy also pointed out that Allen’s 147 means he will share the tournament’s £15,000 high break prize with Jackson Page, who made two maximums during the qualifiers.

"The person who probably didn't enjoy it the most was Mark Williams's good friend, Jackson Page, who had two 147s at the qualifiers," he said.

"Though he won £147,000 for that, he will now have to share the high break prize of £15,000 with Mark, who also wins the £40,000 for making a 147," he added.