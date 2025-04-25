Inzamam-ul-Haq urges Babar Azam to focus on basics amid form woes

Ramiz Raja and Inzamam-ul-Haq have a discussion about Babar Azam's form and Peshawar Zalmi's strategy this year after the match against Lahore Qalandars in Gaddafi Stadium Lahore at Lahore on April 24, 2025. — ScreenGrab

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq, Peshawar Zalmi's honorary president, has thrown his support behind former captain Babar Azam, who is facing criticism over his recent form during the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 10.

Speaking after Zalmi’s match against Lahore Qalandars, alongside former PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja, Inzamam addressed concerns about Babar's performance and offered valuable advice on how he can regain his best form.

He also stated that Babar’s dip in form is just a temporary phase and urged fans and critics to remain patient.

“When a player has had a long and consistent career, such phases are bound to happen. In the last 10 years, this is the first time Babar is going through a lean patch. He’s made people so used to his brilliance that they forget even greats have off days,” said Inzamam.

The former legend emphasised that the 30-year-old should remove the pressure of strike rate from his mind and instead focus on his natural game and technical basics — a formula that always worked under the leadership of Imran Khan.

“When we used to play under Imran Bhai, he always told struggling players to go back to the basics. That is what Babar needs now — not pressure about strike rate. If he sticks to his natural game, he will regain his form quickly,” the former captain added.

Regarding Zalmi’s overall performance, the 55-year-old admitted that the team has yet to hit its full stride but praised the squad’s energy and potential.

“The team has the right combination and belief. With a few strong performances, we can turn things around,” he concluded.

Babar Azam, who has played five matches so far this season, is struggling with his form, having scored a total of 105 runs, including one half-century.

After a string of poor performances, the Peshawar Zalmi captain bounced back with a 56-run knock off 42 balls, featuring one six and seven fours, against Lahore Qalandars on Thursday.

For the unversed, Peshawar Zalmi has played five matches so far, winning two and losing three. With four points, they are currently placed fourth on the points table.